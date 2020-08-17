These days, leading couturier Hasan Sheheryar Yasin, alias HSY, has been grabbing headlines for activities that aren’t exactly related to fashion design.
His live celebrity chat sessions on Instagram every night were quite popular during early lockdown, and we all know of him debuting as an actor on the big screen with ‘Ishrat Made In China’, a film that is expected to release as soon as the situation of the pandemic improves. Now, HSY has gone ahead and signed on a major TV drama. Titled ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’, the show stars him alongside Maya Ali.
It is scripted by Faiza Iftikhar whose earlier credits include the light comedy ‘Aunn Zara’ and the tear-jerker ‘Dillagi’. It is directed by Anjum Shahzad.