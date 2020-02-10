Maya and Osman Khalid Butt are best friends in the Pakistani entertainment industry and we know that for a fact.
Taking to her Instagram, Maya Ali posted the sweetest wish for best friend, Osman Khalid Butt.
"Salgirah mubarak mere pyarey dost obi @aclockworkobi... Everytime I see you I feel more proud and happy to have a friend like you, I wish you all the happiness and a lot of success... May you keep smiling forever and ever... khush raho “Aga bai” 🙈🙈🎂🎂"
They have worked together in dramas, ‘Aunn Zara’ , ‘Diyar-e-Dil,’ always stunning the audience with their easy bonding and great chemistry on screen. While the two may not have worked together in recent years, they have remained best friends. With people constantly hoping for them to get together, Osman Khalid Butt and Maya Ali keep us waiting for more.