Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt Image Credit: Insta/official_mayaali

Maya and Osman Khalid Butt are best friends in the Pakistani entertainment industry and we know that for a fact.

Taking to her Instagram, Maya Ali posted the sweetest wish for best friend, Osman Khalid Butt.

Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt Image Credit: Insta/ official_mayaali

"Salgirah mubarak mere pyarey dost obi @aclockworkobi... Everytime I see you I feel more proud and happy to have a friend like you, I wish you all the happiness and a lot of success... May you keep smiling forever and ever... khush raho “Aga bai” 🙈🙈🎂🎂"