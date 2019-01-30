“Art and entertainment industry is a soft target. They know that they can’t fight back, so [they] just ban it. It is very easy. Otherwise, there is lot of trade that is happening between India and Pakistan,” Ali said over the phone from Lahore. “If you go to the Attari-Wagah border, one can see trucks bringing goods and exchanging goods from both the sides. That import and export business is running full-fledged. People are waiting with their trucks and are off-loading.”