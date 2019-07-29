Video Credit: Supplied

Also in this package ‘Heer Maan Ja’ reveals quirky trailer with a twist

Pakistani movie fans are having bumper time when it comes to star spotting in Dubai.

On August 8, Gulf News tabloid! can reveal that the stars of the much-anticipated romantic comedy ‘Heer Maan Ja’, Hareem Farooque and Ali Rehman Khan, will be in the UAE for a two-day visit to promote their Eid Al Adha release.

It’s the third Pakistani film that’s being promoted by its lead players heavily in the UAE in the last few weeks.

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf, who visited the Gulf News office as a part of their press junket last week, were the first glamorous players to set the ball into motion. As soon as they left the UAE, stars of ‘Parey Hut Love’, Maya Ali, Sheeryar Munawar, descended upon the UAE to talk up their film.

‘Heer Maan Ja’ stars aren’t going to be left behind either.

This Eid Al Adha, three Pakistani films will clash at the cinemas and every actor is on a hyper publicity drive to promote their project.

Organised by Mesmerise Events, the stars of the romantic comedy ‘Heer Maan Ja’ are expected to interact with the local press on the first day of their UAE visit and head to the Armani nightclub as a part of Aks Nights at the Burj Khalifa on August 9.

“‘Heer Maan Ja’ is a fun film for the entire family and we are delighted that their film is going to be a great Eid holiday attraction for movie fans. Hareem Farooq has also sent a special message to her fans in the UAE and that she is very excited to meet them,” said a spokesperson from Mesmerise Events.

Directed by Azfar Jafri, the trailers show a runaway bride played by Farooque enlisting the help of Ali Rehman to escape her arranged marriage and the dramatic repercussions that follow when they fall in love.