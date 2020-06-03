Both have decided to self-quarantine while their family members are tested

Famous veteran Pakistani actresses Rubina Ashraf (left) and Sakina Samo tested positive for COVID-19. Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: Famous Pakistani actresses Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have tested positive for COVID-19.

The veteran television stars have gone into the self-quarantine while their family members are being tested for the coronavirus, according to Pakistani media.

Earlier this week, famous Pakistani singer, politician and social worker Abrarul Haq had also tested positive for coronavirus. He had at the time announced on Twitter that he was going into self-quarantine. Haq is a friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan and had also contested last general elections on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) platform.

Earlier, some other famous Pakistan television stars including Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Alizah Shah, Salman Ahmed and Naveed Raza tested positive for COVID-19.