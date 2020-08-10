Image Credit:

Saba Qamar has lately been more visible than any other female celebrity in Pakistan — that is, if you take into account the regular stream of her social media posts and, lately, the vlogs on her newly launched channel on YouTube where she continues to showcase her talent as an actor. She has also been noticed as a scriptwriter of her many entertaining as well as thought-provoking videos — consider, for instance, the one, titled ‘Isolation’; or what she released in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide/death. And now Qamar has added another string to her illustrious bow — she is debuting as director on a music video, ‘Qubool,’ which features musician Bilal Saeed. The video is due out on August 11.

However, the ‘Hindi Medium’ star landed a controversy when it was rumoured that the video had been shot at Masjid Wazir Khan in the outskirts of Lahore. She has since been trending on Twitter, with people calling her out for violating the sanctity of a holy place.