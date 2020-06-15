Popular actor and the lead vocalist of Call, Junaid Khan is making good use of the ‘free’ time he’s got during lockdown.
The multi-faceted artist from Lahore, best known for his music albums ‘Jilawatan’ and ‘Dhoom’, not to mention a host of successful TV plays including Mehreen Jabbar’s ‘Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu’, Hum TV’s ‘Yahan Pyar Nahi Hai’ in which he shared screen space with Saba Qamar and Mawra Hocane, and Hira Mani-led Firaaq, has just come out with a cover of (the late) ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan’s ‘Zindagi Mein Toh Sabhi Pyar Kiya Kartay Hain’.
Khan wanted to pay a tribute to the legendary Hassan on the latter’s death anniversary (June 13). So he prepared the cover while in lockdown, fine-tuned it and released it on his official channel on YouTube.