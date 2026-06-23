Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, Madhavan lead honours list

Dharmendra was honoured posthumously.
President Droupadi Murmu conferred the remaining Padma Awards 2026 during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 23. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries.
Malayalam star Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan by the President. He was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Surumi.
Seasoned playback singer Alka Yagnik also received the Padma Bhushan. Battling a hearing loss disorder for the past few years, she was escorted to the stage by an usher. Before receiving the honour, she greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seated in the front row, and touched his feet.
During the ceremony, the President is set to confer 65 Padma Awards, including:
2 Padma Vibhushan
7 Padma Bhushan
56 Padma Shri
Among other notable recipients are actor-filmmaker R Madhavan (Padma Shri), cricketer Rohit Sharma, and veteran actor Satish Shah, who will be honoured posthumously.
At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held on May 26, 66 Padma Awards were presented. That event saw Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, being honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, which was received by his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini.
The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours, recognising distinguished contributions across fields such as:
art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.
In 2026, the honours were distributed as follows:
5 Padma Vibhushan
13 Padma Bhushan
113 Padma Shri
Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) — Art (Maharashtra)
Shri K T Thomas — Public Affairs (Kerala)
Ms. N Rajam — Art (Uttar Pradesh)
Shri P Narayanan — Literature and Education (Kerala)
Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) — Public Affairs (Kerala)
Ms. Alka Yagnik — Art (Maharashtra)
Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari — Public Affairs (Uttarakhand)
Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy — Medicine (Tamil Nadu)
Shri Mammootty — Art (Kerala)
Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu — Medicine (USA)
Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) — Art (Maharashtra)
Shri S K M Maeilanandhan — Social Work (Tamil Nadu)
Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh — Art (Karnataka)
Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous) — Public Affairs (Jharkhand)
Shri Uday Kotak — Trade and Industry (Maharashtra)
Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous) — Public Affairs (Delhi)
Shri Vellappally Natesan — Public Affairs (Kerala)
Shri Vijay Amritraj — Sports (USA)
The Padma Shri list includes a wide spectrum of achievers from across India and abroad, spanning art, science, sports, medicine, literature, and social work.
Shri A E Muthunayagam — Science and Engineering (Kerala)
Ms. Armida Fernandez — Medicine (Maharashtra)
Shri Ashok Khade — Trade and Industry (Maharashtra)
Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar — Sports (Punjab)
Ms. Deepika Reddy — Art (Telangana)
Shri K Vijay Kumar — Civil Service (Tamil Nadu)
Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon — Art (Kerala)
Shri Praveen Kumar — Sports (Uttar Pradesh)
Shri Rohit Sharma — Sports (Maharashtra)
Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee — Art (West Bengal)
Ms. Savita Punia — Sports (Haryana)
Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati — Literature and Education (Karnataka)
Ms. Sivasankari — Literature and Education (Tamil Nadu)