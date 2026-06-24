The veteran singer said that the occasion was a professional honour and milestone
Alka Yagnik's appearance at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony this week drew both admiration and concern from fans.
The veteran singer attended the event in Delhi on June 23 to receive the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu. The occasion marked one of her rare public appearances since she revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder.
Videos from the ceremony, which have since circulated widely on social media, showed Alka being assisted as she walked up to receive the honour. Some fans expressed concern about her health, prompting the singer to share a message on Instagram on Wednesday.
Posting a photograph from the ceremony, Alka opened up on the past two years and thanked fans for their support.
“For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way,” Alka wrote.
The singer said receiving the Padma Bhushan was a deeply meaningful moment in her life and career.
“Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”
Alka also spoke about her ongoing recovery, saying the occasion represented both a professional honour and a personal milestone.
“This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”
She also thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of India for conferring the honour.
“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added.
Alka concluded the post by saying that, beyond accepting an award, she felt the love and support of those who have followed her journey over the years.
In 2024, Alka revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss following a sudden viral attack.
“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” she had written at the time.
The singer had also urged people to be cautious about exposure to very loud music and prolonged headphone use.