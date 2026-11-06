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Off Campus Season 2 premiere date confirmed: What to expect from Allie and Dean's story

Off Campus is based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Off Campus streams on Amazon Prime.
Off Campus streams on Amazon Prime.

Lace up those skates. Prime Video announced today that Off Campus will return for its second season on April 28, 2027.

Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite college ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they navigate love, heartbreak and self-discovery, building lasting friendships while figuring out what it means to grow up.

When does Off Campus Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 arrives Wednesday, April 28, 2027, on Prime Video, streaming in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

What’s new in Season 2?

The spotlight shifts to a new couple. Season 2 centers on the romance between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), whose story readers know from the second book in Kennedy’s series.

Returning series regulars include Abdalla, Kalyn, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks and India Fowler. Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Phillipa Soo will recur, and Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph join as guest stars.

A quick Season 1 refresher

Season 1 was built on a classic setup: a fake-dating deal. Music major Hannah Wells (Bright) wanted to catch the eye of her crush, Justin Kohl, while star center Garrett Graham (Cameli) needed her tutoring to keep his place as team captain. As tends to happen in these stories, the arrangement didn’t stay fake for long.

Hannah's best friend is Allie, who turns to Dean, after a breakup. Needless to say sparks fly, though both are determinedly trying not get into anything serious. Unfortunately, feelings have been caught, and Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger, with both of them realising they feel more strongly for each other than they realise.

What to expect

If Season 1’s numbers are any guide, expectations are high. The show reached 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days. At launch, it was the third most-viewed debut season of any series in Prime Video history and the platform’s most-viewed series debut ever among women 18 to 34. Prime Video was confident enough to renew the show before Season 1 even premiered.

With a new central couple, a mostly returning cast and a built-in fanbase from the books, Season 2 looks set to keep the momentum going when it hits the ice next spring.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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