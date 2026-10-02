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Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali, to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

The actor had travelled to the Indonesian island for a work and leisure

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The injury comes soon after she was cast in an upcoming action film directed by Remo D'Souza and led by Tiger Shroff, which will mark the first time the two actors work together.
The injury comes soon after she was cast in an upcoming action film directed by Remo D'Souza and led by Tiger Shroff, which will mark the first time the two actors work together.
AFP-NARINDER NANU

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha will be flown back to Mumbai by air ambulance for spine surgery after sustaining a fracture in an accident in Bali, her team has confirmed.

The actor had travelled to the Indonesian island for a combination of work and leisure. Early reports said only that she had been injured and was receiving hospital treatment, and the nature of the injury was not disclosed at the time. She extended her stay in Bali after the incident.

In a statement, according to Indian Express, her team said she remains under medical observation in Bali and will undergo surgery once doctors complete further evaluation. Her health and immediate care are the priority, the team said, and arrangements are being made to transfer her to Mumbai, where the procedure will take place.

The team added that she will need sufficient time to rest and recover, and that her professional commitments over the coming weeks are likely to be affected. The statement did not say how the accident happened or when she is expected to return to Mumbai. Her representatives asked for privacy during her treatment and thanked fans for their support.

Bharuccha had posted photographs from the trip on social media about a week before the accident.

The injury comes soon after she was cast in an upcoming action film directed by Remo D'Souza and led by Tiger Shroff, which will mark the first time the two actors work together. Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav are also reported to be part of the cast. Details of Bharuccha's role have not been revealed. According to a source cited by Pinkvilla, the filmmakers were looking for an actor who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the part, and considered her a leading choice.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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