Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali, to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

The injury comes soon after she was cast in an upcoming action film directed by Remo D'Souza and led by Tiger Shroff, which will mark the first time the two actors work together. Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav are also reported to be part of the cast. Details of Bharuccha's role have not been revealed. According to a source cited by Pinkvilla, the filmmakers were looking for an actor who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the part, and considered her a leading choice.