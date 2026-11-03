Nicolas Cage says he’s ‘a little bit homeless’ after sinkhole damages Malibu home

The incident was a sinkhole that opened up near his property in September, measuring roughly 60 feet wide and 25 feet deep. The collapse damaged his driveway and deck and briefly caused a gas leak in the area. Photographs taken on September 8 showed broken asphalt and concrete inside the sinkhole, along with a construction portable toilet and sections of a privacy fence. Officials declared a local emergency and ordered more than 30 nearby homes to be evacuated. Heavy rain and coastal erosion were cited as contributing factors.