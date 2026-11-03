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Nicolas Cage says he’s ‘a little bit homeless’ after sinkhole damages Malibu home

The incident was a sinkhole that opened up near his property in September

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Officials declared a local emergency and ordered more than 30 nearby homes to be evacuated. Heavy rain and coastal erosion were cited as contributing factors.
Officials declared a local emergency and ordered more than 30 nearby homes to be evacuated. Heavy rain and coastal erosion were cited as contributing factors.
AFP-CRAIG BARRITT

Nicolas Cage had a Halloween plan: take his daughter trick-or-treating, then watch a horror classic. There was just one complication – he doesn't currently have a home to return to, as he says.

Speaking at a Los Angeles Comic Con panel on October 31, the 62-year-old Oscar winner said his living arrangements were unsettled after an incident at his Malibu property. “I’m currently a little bit homeless,” he told the audience, as quoted by E! News adding that “something happened” to his house and he has been staying in hotels since.

The incident was a sinkhole that opened up near his property in September, measuring roughly 60 feet wide and 25 feet deep. The collapse damaged his driveway and deck and briefly caused a gas leak in the area. Photographs taken on September 8 showed broken asphalt and concrete inside the sinkhole, along with a construction portable toilet and sections of a privacy fence. Officials declared a local emergency and ordered more than 30 nearby homes to be evacuated. Heavy rain and coastal erosion were cited as contributing factors.

Cage bought the 4,000-square-foot beachfront property, valued at $10.5 million, in 2024.

With his usual Halloween routine disrupted, the National Treasure actor said he planned to take his four-year-old daughter August, whom he shares with wife Riko Shibata, trick-or-treating in Santa Monica instead. Cage also has two sons, Weston, 35, and Kal-El, 21, from previous relationships.

After August went to sleep, Cage planned to watch Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. He recalled that Kubrick had received a Worst Director nomination at the Razzies for the film, before offering his own assessment: “He directed the hell out of that movie.”

A history of property troubles

This is not the first time Cage has had to part with a property. Around 15 years before purchasing his Malibu home, financial difficulties, including a government tax lien on his properties, led him to sell five homes.

Among them was Neidstein Castle, a 28-room property in Bavaria, Germany. In a 2009 interview with German publication Bunte, Cage attributed the sale to the economic climate and said the castle would always remain special to him.

Cage has not said when he expects to return to his Malibu property.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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