This is where the film commits fully to its own eccentricity. The monsters read, initially, as extraterrestrial nightmares. But Ruth develops a competing theory: that they are not aliens at all, but ancient sea legends — Leviathan, Kraken, take your pick, finally made flesh. Her logic is disarmingly simple: most of the ocean remains unmapped, so why not assume something has been down there all along, patiently waiting for the lease to run out?