Fans react as Netflix announces '13 Going on 30' reboot with Jennifer Garner involved
Dubai: Netflix is officially bringing back one of the most beloved romantic comedies of the early 2000s. More than two decades after 13 Going on 30 first introduced audiences to Jenna Rink and her “30, flirty and thriving” mantra, a reboot is now in development and Jennifer Garner is returning to the story in a new role behind the scenes.
Netflix has confirmed that a reboot of 13 Going on 30 is in development, with original star Jennifer Garner joining the project as an executive producer. The new film is described as a reimagining rather than a direct sequel, meaning it will likely retell the story for a new generation rather than continue the original characters’ lives.
The original 2004 film followed a 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up as her 30-year-old self and has to navigate adulthood, friendships and love while still mentally a teenager. The film became a cult rom-com favourite and remains one of the most recognisable romantic comedies of the early 2000s.
Garner has remained closely connected to the 13 Going on 30 story over the years, even serving as executive producer for the stage musical adaptation of the film, which premiered in the UK in 2025. The reboot will feature an entirely new cast, with Emily Bader and Logan Lerman confirmed as the lead actors. They are expected to take on roles similar to Jenna and Matty from the original film, though it has not been confirmed whether they will play the same characters or new ones inspired by them.
13 Going on 30 is one of the most nostalgic romantic comedies for millennials, known for its fashion magazine setting, the “Thriller” dance scene, and the iconic quote “30, flirty and thriving.” The film was both a commercial and critical success when it released in 2004 and has remained popular ever since. Owing to the legacy, the reboot has already sparked mixed reactions, some fans are excited, while others believe the original film is a classic that didn’t need remaking.
Some fans are excited to see the new lead pair on screen. However, not everyone is convinced a remake is necessary. On X, many users questioned the decision to reboot the film at all, with some asking whether a new version could really capture the charm of the original 13 Going on 30. Others said the film is already a classic and should be left untouched.
The reboot will be directed by Brett Haley, who previously directed Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation. Haley has spoken about the responsibility of reimagining such a well-loved film, calling the original one of those rare movies that is both emotional and funny, which sets a high standard for the reboot.
Netflix has not revealed the full plot yet, but the reboot is expected to keep the core concept of a teenager suddenly becoming an adult, which was the central premise of the original movie.
However, since the film is being described as a reimagining, the story could be updated to reflect modern life, social media, and the realities of adulthood today, which would make the story very different from the 2004 version set in the early 2000s. There is currently no confirmed release date for the reboot, and the project is still in development. More casting announcements and production updates are expected as the project moves forward.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji