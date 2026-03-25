Garner has remained closely connected to the 13 Going on 30 story over the years, even serving as executive producer for the stage musical adaptation of the film, which premiered in the UK in 2025. The reboot will feature an entirely new cast, with Emily Bader and Logan Lerman confirmed as the lead actors. They are expected to take on roles similar to Jenna and Matty from the original film, though it has not been confirmed whether they will play the same characters or new ones inspired by them.