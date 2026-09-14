Nawazuddin Siddiqui rejected 200 scripts after Gangs of Wasseypur, was offered blank cheques: ‘Didn’t like any’

The actor said that he was waiting for better roles to come along
Most actors would welcome the chance to choose their price and dates. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, however, decided to wait for the right projects.
The turning point came with Gangs of Wasseypur 2 in 2012. Before the film, Nawazuddin had spent years on the margins of the industry, taking on small roles while waiting for a significant break. Anurag Kashyap's gangster saga changed the course of his career, and in a recent conversation with NDTV, the actor recalled how quickly the offers followed.
Nawazuddin said that after the film's release, nearly 200 scripts came his way. Producers were reportedly willing to let him decide his fee and dates, with some even offering blank cheques and asking him to fill in the amount and availability that suited him.
He recalled people telling him: "Here's the script, and here's a blank cheque. Write whatever amount you want and give us whatever dates are available."
Despite the sudden demand, Nawazuddin did not rush to sign projects. "I didn’t pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn’t like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one,” said the actor.
The actor did not find the scripts compelling enough. Instead of taking advantage of the opportunity to sign multiple films, he chose to wait for projects he felt were worth doing, even if that meant passing up guaranteed work and money.
His decision was shaped by his years of struggle. Having already spent so much time waiting for his career to progress, he felt he could afford to be patient rather than accept a project he did not believe in simply because the opportunity had arrived.
The approach eventually worked in his favour. Stronger projects came his way, allowing him to continue building his career without compromising on the kind of work he wanted to do.
Nawazuddin began his Bollywood career in 1999 with a small role as a criminal in the Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh. He continued to take on minor roles through the early 2000s, gradually building his career before gaining wider recognition with Gangs of Wasseypur.
The experience of waiting for substantial roles also informed his decision to be selective when more opportunities came his way. Rather than signing projects simply because they were available, he chose to wait for scripts that interested him, as he said.
Since then, he has built a varied filmography, working across independent and mainstream cinema. His more recent films include Heropanti 2, Afwaah, Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders, and Thamma. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Tumbbad II.