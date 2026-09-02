GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Pinnacle Magicians win Emporia Independent Cup title

Magicians chase down Thunder Strikers’ 140 with six wickets to spare in Dubai final

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Omar Farooq receiving his winner's trophy from Faisal Siddiqui.
Omar Farooq receiving his winner's trophy from Faisal Siddiqui.

Dubai: Pinnacle Magicians were crowned champions of the Emporia Independent Cup Season 2 after defeating Thunder Strikers by six wickets in a composed run chase in Dubai.

After opting to field following the toss, Pinnacle Magicians restricted Thunder Strikers to 140 for five in 20 overs. Raja Ram was the top scorer with 39 from 40 balls, while Sai Kalyan remained unbeaten on 34 off 25 deliveries, hitting three fours and a six.

The Magicians then chased down the target with six wickets in hand, reaching 142 for four in 19 overs. Batter Haseeb played an important role with 33 runs as the champions maintained control of the chase.

Nabeel Zafar was the pick of the Magicians’ bowlers, finishing with one for 18 from his four overs. Shehryar Khan was named Player of the Match for his contribution to the victory.

The win secured the Season 2 title for Pinnacle Magicians and capped a successful campaign in the tournament.

At the presentation ceremony, Faisal Siddiqui, Co-Founder of Emporia Sports Academy, presented the winners’ trophy to Pinnacle Magicians captain Omar Magician as the team celebrated its championship triumph.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Days of Thunder 2 races into cinemas on 2 June 2028.

Tom Cruise announces Days of Thunder sequel

3m read
Pakistan business heads share Independence Day messages

Pakistan business heads share Independence Day messages

5m read
Dimas Douglas Tomelin, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of Embraer, and Amer Siddiqui, Executive Director at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

UAE-made aircraft parts could soon fly worldwide

2m read
Norway's striker Erling Braut Haaland gets off the plane after Norway's national football team landed at Oslo's Gardermoen Airport on July 13, 2026.

Haaland and Norway heroes get wild 90,000-fan welcome

2m read