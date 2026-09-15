Now, the Brazilian forward has one more chance to leave the club before the door closes again until January. The window transfer will officially close on September 28 in the UAE Pro League, giving Shabab Al-Ahli enough time to pursue their target.

The coach did reveal to have asked the player to stay with Spurs several times but claims the forward has made up his mind to leave. Richarlison’s earlier attempts to depart from Tottenham and join Turkish side Trabzonspor and Brazil’s Vasco da Gama failed.

A reunion with his former coach also adds to the speculation of his move to Shabab Al-Ahli. Meanwhile his current manager at Tottenham, Roberto De Zerbi, has confirmed that Richarlison will not play for the club even if he’s available.

The Dubai based club is currently led by head coach Andre Jardine, who previously took charge of Brazil’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics winning squad. Richarlison was a major star of that tournament, scoring a hat trick in Brazil’s opening game and went on to become the nation’s leading scorer.

Nearly all transfer windows across Europe have ended. However, in the middle east, there few still open which includes the UAE Pro League. According to TEAMtalk, Shabab Al-Ahli is very much interested in signing Richarlison after having contacted his camp few weeks back.

Dubai: Richarlison is currently stuck at Tottenham Hotspur as the English club have made it clear they will not play the Brazilian striker anymore. As the forward continues to find an exit path from North London, a new route has emerged.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.