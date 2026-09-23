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Brazil Legends beat India Legends 4-3 in Kerala

The star-studded contest featured several footballing greats

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Brazil Legends beat India Legends 4-3 in Kerala

Brazil Legends edged India All Stars 4-3 in a thrilling seven-goal exhibition match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday.

Fernandinho scored a standout hat-trick for the Brazilian side, C.K. Vineeth starred for the Indian side with a brilliant brace.

The star-studded contest featured several footballing greats, including Brazilian icon Ronaldinho and India legend Bhaichung Bhutia. C K Vineeth scored twice for the Indian side, but Brazil Legends held on to claim victory.

The Kerala fixture was the second meeting between the two sides. Brazil Legends won the inaugural encounter in Chennai last year, with Ricardo Oliveira and Alvito finding the net for Brazil before Bibiano Fernandes pulled one back for India in a 2-1 defeat.

The Brazilian squad boasts two Ballon d’Or winners in Ronaldinho, who claimed the award in 2005, and Rivaldo, the 1999 winner. The team also includes World Cup winners Edmilson, Paulo Sergio, Jorginho and Viola.

Other members of the Brazilian line-up include Giovanni, Ricardo Oliveira, Gustavo Nery, Amaral, Souza, Junior, Elivelton, Para, Camanducaia and Diogo.

The India All Stars squad features several Kerala football icons, including I M Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, C K Vineeth, N P Pradeep, M Suresh and K T Chacko. Bibiano Fernandes, Mehtab Hossain, Arnab Mondal, Climax Lawrence and Rino Anto are also part of the squad.

The match marked Ronaldinho’s return to Kerala after 10 years. The former Barcelona and AC Milan star last visited the state in 2016, when he served as brand ambassador for the Sait Nagjee International Football Tournament.

Related Topics:
footballkerala

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