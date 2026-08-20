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Brazilian football legend denies converting to Islam after marrying Moroccan woman

Roberto Carlos says he respects Islam but reports he embraced it are untrue

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The 53-year-old former Brazil and Real Madrid defender addressed the speculation after reports of his alleged conversion spread widely across news outlets and social media.
The 53-year-old former Brazil and Real Madrid defender addressed the speculation after reports of his alleged conversion spread widely across news outlets and social media.
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Dubai: Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has denied reports that he converted to Islam following his marriage to Moroccan football agent Souhaila El Tahiri, saying he has the “utmost respect” for the faith but that claims he had embraced it were untrue.

The 53-year-old former Brazil and Real Madrid defender addressed the speculation after reports of his alleged conversion spread widely across news outlets and social media.

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“I have the utmost respect for Islam, and it is wonderful to see my wife praying, but the rumours circulating about my conversion to Islam are untrue", Carlos told Saudi Okaz daily.

How the reports emerged

Reports circulated this week claiming Carlos had converted about four weeks ago after reciting the Shahada during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hamada, a prominent figure in Brazil’s Muslim community.

The claims gained further traction after photographs showing Carlos and El Tahiri at a marriage ceremony conducted according to Islamic tradition circulated on social media. The couple held a private wedding ceremony on July 25 attended by family and close friends.

Carlos said their wedding celebrations included different ceremonies to respect the religious traditions of both families.

“The celebration was held in more than one form,” Carlos said, explaining that ceremonies were arranged to accommodate his Catholic family as well as his wife and Muslim friends.

From football meeting to marriage

Carlos also revealed that his relationship with El Tahiri began through football. He said they first met during a football-related business meeting and described El Tahiri as a successful businesswoman. Their relationship has continued for about two years, both personally and professionally, according to Okaz.

Carlos, regarded as one of the greatest left-backs in football history, won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and three Champions League titles during his career with Real Madrid

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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