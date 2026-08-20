Roberto Carlos says he respects Islam but reports he embraced it are untrue
Dubai: Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has denied reports that he converted to Islam following his marriage to Moroccan football agent Souhaila El Tahiri, saying he has the “utmost respect” for the faith but that claims he had embraced it were untrue.
The 53-year-old former Brazil and Real Madrid defender addressed the speculation after reports of his alleged conversion spread widely across news outlets and social media.
“I have the utmost respect for Islam, and it is wonderful to see my wife praying, but the rumours circulating about my conversion to Islam are untrue", Carlos told Saudi Okaz daily.
Reports circulated this week claiming Carlos had converted about four weeks ago after reciting the Shahada during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hamada, a prominent figure in Brazil’s Muslim community.
The claims gained further traction after photographs showing Carlos and El Tahiri at a marriage ceremony conducted according to Islamic tradition circulated on social media. The couple held a private wedding ceremony on July 25 attended by family and close friends.
Carlos said their wedding celebrations included different ceremonies to respect the religious traditions of both families.
“The celebration was held in more than one form,” Carlos said, explaining that ceremonies were arranged to accommodate his Catholic family as well as his wife and Muslim friends.
Carlos also revealed that his relationship with El Tahiri began through football. He said they first met during a football-related business meeting and described El Tahiri as a successful businesswoman. Their relationship has continued for about two years, both personally and professionally, according to Okaz.
Carlos, regarded as one of the greatest left-backs in football history, won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and three Champions League titles during his career with Real Madrid