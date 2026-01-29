Your 'favourite' villain is back, deadly and shinier than ever
Just when you thought Naruto was ancient history, someone decided to sprinkle a little redemption dust on one of anime’s worst villains. Yes, we’re talking about Madara Uchiha, long dead, eternally brooding, and officially upgraded in the Naruto Mobile game.
On January 22, the game dropped a trailer which shows Madara leveling up… like, way up. And how, you ask? By turning him into Lü Bu — the legendary warrior from Romance of the Three Kingdoms.
Madara now rocks a set of ornate armor and wields a spear that shoots literal beams of light. This means, less ninja moves, more catastrophic apocalypse in anime form.
Here’s the thing: both Madara and Lü Bu share the same resume ruthless, and capable of mowing down armies without breaking a sweat. Fans remember how Naruto cruelly cut him off at the last minute, Zetsu’s betrayal, Kaguya’s sudden cameo, robbing Madara of the glory he rightfully earned. But now, mobile gaming gives him the revenge tour he deserves, mowing down waves of enemies in style.
However, even with Naruto’s last-minute twist, Madara never stopped being fan-favourite material.
And as Naruto Mobile proves, throw him into any world, any universe, even a game you play on your phone during lunch, and he will still find a way to unleash chaos.
In short: Madara’s back, he’s shiny, he’s deadly, and he’s finally getting the redemption arc anime fans only dreamed of. Swipe up, tap play, and watch history repeat itself, in the most gloriously violent way possible.
