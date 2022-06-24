The funky new track ‘Left and Right’, by singers Charlie Puth and Jungkook, a member of K-Pop group BTS, is out now and fans can’t get enough.
Puth took to social media to announce the track’s release. “LEFT AND RIGHT IS OUT EVERYWHERE!!! LOVE CHARLIE AND KOOKIE,” he wrote, along with pictures of him and Jungkook.
‘Left and Right’ is an upbeat pop song with a colourful and quirky music video to boot.
“Memories follow me left and right/I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here/You take up every corner of my mind/Your love stays with me day and night/I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here/You take up every corner of my mind,” they both sing.
The song’s release comes over a week after the South Korean septet BTS announced that they’d be taking a break from group activities to focus on solo endeavours.
‘Left and Right’ is Puth’s third single this year so far after ‘Light Switch’ and ‘That’s Hilarious’, and it’s expected to