Rapper and dancer J-Hope, a member of K-Pop icons BTS, is set to make history on July 31 as a headliner for our-day music festival Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago.
According to a statement, the musician will perform a “spectacular festival-closing performance” on the main stage. “His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major US music festival,” the statement added.
Lollapalooza 2022 takes place from July 28 to July 31 at Grant Park in Chicago.
It will also see TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTS’ labelmates, perform on July 30 marking their US festival debut.
“I’m happy to welcome j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER into the Lollapalooza family,” said Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”
The statement called the two bookings a “major milestone” in the festival’s 30-year history,
The addition of J-Hope, 28, to the festival line-up comes as a surprise for fans as it’s rare for any of the septet — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — to perform at an event solo. However, he’s one of three member who’ve release solo albums; his mixtape ‘Hope World’ came out in 2018. J-Hope also made waves with his 2019 single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G.
“This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!” J-Hope wrote on his Instagram account.
It’s a busy time for the global stars BTS. On June 7, they released the first teaser for their upcoming single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment In Life)’, which is part of their anthology album ‘Proof’ that launches on June 10.