Indian music maestro AR Rahman was the toast of Twitter after he was spotted at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, walking the red carpet with his son AR Ameen on music’s biggest night, along with hanging out with BTS.
The Mozart of Madras, as Rahman is fondly known, also posted a series of images from the awards on Twitter, several of which also featured his son, which he simply tagged as: “Parenting.”
Rahman, who is a two-time Grammy winner himself which he won for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ in 2010, has been a regular attendee of the awards night with his son by his side.
At the 2020 Grammys, the composer, accompanied by his son, also met singer-songwriter PJ Morton, who is also part of pop band Maroon 5.
However, this year's outing at the awards was definitely more special for Rahman who was also featured in fan videos hanging around with South Korea's biggest boy band, BTS, prompting calls for a collaboration between them.
Rahman has had a busy few months mentoring the all-women led Firdaus Orchestra in Dubai who were regular features at the recently concluded Expo 2020 Dubai, with the singer-composer having performed himself multiple times at the main event.
At the Expo, Rahman had also collaborated with award-winning Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for ‘Why? The Musical’, which had been staged at the attraction for multiple nights.
Speaking to Gulf News in September, the musician, who has composed music for more than 100 films in various Indian languages and for Hollywood projects, also spoke about his state-of-the-art Firdaus Studio in Dubai that he set up to facilitate cultural and music exchange between India and the UAE.
“All my career, I have been doing things on my own. I am the captain of my own ship. But here it works in a beautiful corporate way. I have learned many things,” said Rahman at the time.
He called the city of Dubai, a meeting point between his aspirations and his intentions.