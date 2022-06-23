UK singer-songwriter Calum Scott is the next star who’ll take to the stage at the Hard Rock Cafe in Festival City.
The ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind’ singer will perform on November 19 as part of the Hard Rock Series, which earlier featured US band CAS.
Scott returns to Dubai fresh off the back of the release of his new album ‘Bridges’, which he is currently touring. He last performed in the city at the Dubai Opera in January 2021 as part of Dubai Shopping Festival.
His debut album ‘Only Human’ hit number 1 on iTunes in 21 countries, and has accumulated a number of milestones — such as entering the Top 10 on the US iTunes Chart, selling more than 3.2 million in adjusted album sales, and amassing over 6.4 billion combined streams and more than 50 Platinum and Gold awards across 21 countries.
Scott first rose to fame with his cover of Robyn’s ‘Dancing on My Own’
Calum Scott will perform on November 19 at the Hard Rock Cafe Festival City. Show kicks off at 7pm. Tickets are available online and prices start from Dh299.