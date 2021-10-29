E3UK Records is bringing some of the biggest Punjabi artists to the E3AE Live concert to be held at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on November 12.
Artists Ammy Virk, Garry Sandhu, Karan Aujla, Maninder Buttar, Mannat Noor, G Khan, Vicky and actress Sonam Bajwa will be headlining the event, while Tommy Sandhu will host the show.
For his first time performing in Dubai, singer Virk will showcase a plethora of hits such as ‘Qismat’, ‘Zindabaad Yaarian’ and ‘Wang Da Naap’. While singer Garry Sandhu with perform hits such as ‘Illegal Weapon’, ‘Yeah Baby’ and ‘Banda Banja’.
Singer Karan Aujla will rock the stage with tracks such as ‘Mexico’, ‘Don’t Look’ and ‘Jhanjar’.
Vicky will bring his raw folk sound onto the stage, whilst G Khan is set to perform smash hits such as ‘Dollar’, ‘Nachdi’ and ‘Koka’.
The director of E3UK said: “As well as all of your favourite songs, each performance also promises to be a stunning visual display of illumination, dance and pyrotechnic displays.”
E3UK Record Label & Management, a South Asian live music and entertainment agency based in Britain, previously organised E3UK Live shows in 2017 and 2019.
Proof of vaccination is not required to attend this fully-seated event. Wearing a face mask is mandatory at all times.
Tickets are available online on www.E3.AE and can be bought only in sets of two or four; prices start from Dh150 for pair of tickets.