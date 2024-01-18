International icons Tom Jones and John Legend will perform at Saadiyat Nights on March 1 and 2, concluding the three-month, open-air concert series on Saadiyat Island.
Kicking off the special finale weekend on Friday night will be renowned performer Tom Jones, who has been captivating audiences for more than six decades with his enduring talent and charisma. Additionally, ‘on Saturday, John Legend, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, will close out Saadiyat Nights’ first season on a high note.
Fans will have an array of dining options at the purpose-built outdoor venue, including casual dining at Aptitude and Home Bakery; delicious hot beverages at Espresso Lab and To the Moon & Back; international cuisine at Lento and NAP Pizzeria; and inventive mixed beverages from Iris.
Saadiyat Nights’ roster of international music legends celebrates the unifying power of music and brings diverse audiences together. The rest of the event’s schedule includes iconic Iranian performer Googoosh on January 20, beloved Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on January 27, the legendary Sting on February 3 and Lebanese icon Magida El Roumi on February 10. Other Saadiyat Nights performers will be announced soon.
Saadiyat Nights is hosted by Experience Abu Dhabi in partnership with Miral, Saadiyat Abu Dhabi and Aldar.
Fans can buy tickets, starting at Dh150, on ticketmaster.ae.