Abu Dhabi: British musician Sting who welcomed New Year with a performance at Atlantis the Royal is set to perform in Abu Dhabi in February.
The inaugural edition of a three-month-long music series in the emirate, Saadiyat Nights, features a stellar line-up which Sting will now be a part of.
The music-filled event will kick off on January 6, with a high-octane performance by five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey, organisers said in December. Joining her on the roster are Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Iran’s popular performer GooGoosh. Also on the list of performers is Lebanese legend Magida El Roumi, a multi-award-winning musician.
Sting will perform on February 3 while El Roumi will captivate audiences on February 10.
The concerts will be held at a specially constructed open-air venue that will boast scenic sea and city views, a press release from the property said.
Tickets are available online now, starting at Dh200.