Minutes before the gates were scheduled to open, fans began climbing over barricades

Travis Scott performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. / AFP / SUZANNE CORDEIRO Image Credit: AFP

Three people were injured in a stampede that occurred outside the venue of rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

On Saturday, just minutes before the gates were scheduled to open at noon, fans began climbing over metal barricades and surged toward the entrance, according to local news reports.

According to a report by ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, three people suffered minor leg injuries and were transported to area hospitals after being trampled.

Scott, who founded and curates the festival, posted a video of the chaotic scene on Instagram.

“Da youth dem control the frequency. Everyone have fun. Ragers set tone when I come out tonight. Be safe rage hard,” Scott wrote along with the clip.

The footage showed attendees first climbing over the metal barriers, then a massive crowd knocked the gates down and ran toward the entrance.

Houston police told KHOU-TV that they were trying to get additional officers to the scene to control the crowd.