The ‘Toxic’ singer, who briefly quit the Instagram in January, has been a frequent user of the platform since her conservatorship ended almost two years ago. But after posting to seemingly criticise fans for approaching her in public, she took down the post and then later deactivated her account entirely, Aceshowbiz reported.

“When people say everywhere I go … ‘we missed you we missed you’ I’m like so enthralled that I’m so relatable you can speak to me when you’re not spoken to … because I CARE (middle finger emoji). I mean … should I not let you guys miss saying hi and disturb the peace (peace sign emoji) ???(sic)” the 41-year-old star wrote in her last post while sharing a photo of herself.

Spears, who split from husband Sam Asghari after two years of marriage, ending their seven-year relationship last month, had previously blasted fans and said she felt “gaslit and bullied” when police were called to carry out a welfare check when she deactivated her Instagram account earlier this year.

The singer took to her X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my fate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.”