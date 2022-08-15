Pop-singer Shakira is reportedly planning to leave Spain amid alleged tax fraud and a recent split from her long time partner Gerard Pique.

Multiple sources told Page Six that the 45-year-old star will relocate to Miami soon, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Shakira

In Miami Beach, she has close family and friends to rally around her and provide much-needed support. She also has a very private and palatial waterfront mansion.

Family friend and Douglas Elliman realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez calls the town Shakira’s “refuge”.

“Miami is her home. Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew, too. She doesn’t have any family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona,” said Martinez.

Shakira’s friends, including fellow musician Alejandro Sanz, her ‘La Tortura’ duet partner, are reportedly trying to convince her to take her talents to South Beach.

The news came weeks after Shakira announced her split from long time partner Gerard, with whom she shares two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, due to his alleged infidelities.

Shakira with Gerard Pique Image Credit: AFP

Gerard was reportedly privately messaging other women, including Brazilian model Suzy Cortez and secretly dating Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old public relations student, for months.

Shortly after announcing her separation, it was reported that prosecutors were calling for Shakira to serve eight years in prison following a two-year dispute over claims that she didn’t pay her taxes between 2012 and 2014, during which time she was alleged to have been living in Spain.

In response, Shakira insisted that she was actually living in the Bahamas at the time.

According to her representative, Shakira has never had any run-ins with the law concerning her taxes. The rep also confirmed that the “Can’t Remember to Forget You” songstress plans to prove her innocence once the matter has been given an official trial date.

“Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognised tax firm,” her representative stated.