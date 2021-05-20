Rapper ASAP Rocky has love on the brain. Of course he does — he’s dating pop superstar Rihanna.
Rocky, 32, waxed poetic about his lady love in an interview with GQ, confirming rumours that had been swirling for years. The longtime friends and collaborators have partnered on professional projects and attended events together. But neither has ever publicly made their relationship official — until now.
“The love of my life,” he said when the ‘Diamonds’ singer was brought up. “My lady.”
It’s unclear when the two started dating, but they’ve been associated with each other through their many collaborations for years — he was even part of a campaign for her Fenty Beauty brand.
The couple were first linked around 2013 after Rocky opened for Rihanna on the Grammy winner’s Diamonds World Tour. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair took a great American road trip together from the West Coast to the East Coast, visiting some national parks and jamming out to classic rock and soul music throughout the journey.
Rihanna, 33, famously dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for three years before they split in January 2020. Then in November 2020, People quoted a source that said Rihanna and Rocky were dating.
In his new interview, Rocky opened up about what it feels like to be in a relationship.
“So much better,” Rocky said. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”
The ‘Sundress’ rapper previously dated Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and model Chanel Iman.