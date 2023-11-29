Students at Harvard University can soon opt for a course on pop sensation Taylor Swift, including her music, personal life and even her romance with NFL-star boyfriend Travis Kelce, TMZ reported.
Through the course, titled ‘Taylor Swift and Her World’, English professor Stephanie Burt will be analysing the literary merit behind Swift’s music, as well as her earlier relationships which provided inspiration.
Apart from Harvard, other universities like University of Florida are introducing one of their own very soon, while Arizona State University is already there.
Last month, The Associated Press had reported how law professors across the US are increasingly drawing on popular culture and celebritydom — sometimes with the help of celebrities themselves — to engage a new generation of students and contextualize complicated concepts in the real world.
Courses on Swift, Rick Ross and Succession supplement traditional law school courses at the Georgia State University College of Law with fun and accessible experiences that professors say they often didn’t have themselves.