Veteran drummer and rhythm maestro Franco Vaz died on Wednesday at age 69, close friends of the artist revealed to Indian media.
In an illustrious career spanning decades, Vaz has worked closely with RD Burman as his main drummer.
The celebrated musician had drummed for top tracks during the 70s and 80s, collaborating with over 12 top musicians, including Bappi Lahiri.
Interestingly, he also played a part in front of the camera. Vaz played a club owner in Sriram Raghavan’s 2018 thriller, ‘Andhadhun’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.
The veteran played the role of Radhika Apte’s father in the movie.