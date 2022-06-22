Mark your calendar for the third edition of Club Social, taking place on Yas Island this October with Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit set to headline the three-day event.

The three-day event, organised by BRAG, in association with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Miral, and Live Nation, will take place at the Yas Links with Kaiser Chiefs performing on day one.

Kaiser Chiefs Image Credit: Supplied

As one of the most popular British indie rock bands of the last two decade, Kaiser Chiefs will take centrestage with a live set filled with their best-selling anthems, ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less,’ ‘Ruby’ and many more.

Bringing their explosive energy to the Club Social stage, the band will also play hits like ‘Record Collection’ and ‘Golden Oldies’ from their latest album ‘Duck’ on Friday, October 28.

Global electropop sensations Clean Bandit (DJ set) will follow next, setting the festival alight with chart-topping hits such as ‘Rockabye,’ ‘Symphony’ and ‘Rather Be’. Fans are set to witness an unforgettable live set from the acclaimed British electronic music act, who have collaborated with award-winning artists like Sean Paul, Jess Glynne, Demi Lovato, and Ellie Goulding.

Image Credit: Supplied

Club Social’s second day will see legendary English rock singer Liam Gallagher thrill fans with a headline live performance. The Brit-pop icon, who followed up the huge commercial and critical success of his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ with the release of another number-one album, ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ in 2019, has just released a third album ‘C’mon You Know’ in May of this year.

He is set to treat the Club Social crowd to his own hits, including ‘Shockwave’ ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Once’, some of his recent releases, along with a host of Oasis fan favourites on Saturday, October 29.

Liam Gallagher Image Credit: GN Archives

The UAE’s best rising stars will battle it out in Club Social’s Battle of the Bands, to bring the curtain down on the third and final day of the music festival, on Sunday, October 30. This will showcase some of the emerging talent on offer in the UAE and give exciting young hopefuls a platform to demonstrate their amazing ability.

“This edition of Club Social promises a new creative look with a feel good vibe, where music lovers get to come together to enjoy the best in indie music, and legendary music performances with a mix of brag-worthy experiences inclusive of games, food and drinks. After a two-year hiatus, Club Social is coming back to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for an unmissable edition”, Said Omar Kawas, General Manager, BRAG.