Lady Gaga during arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, Calif. Lady Gaga announced her new album, "Chromatica," will release on May 29.

Lady Gaga released her new album, ‘Chromatica’, on Thursday night, marking a pronounced return to the sleek dance-pop sound that made her a star more than a decade ago.

Her first studio album since the classic-rock-inspired ‘Joanne’ in 2016, ‘Chromatica’ follows Lady Gaga’s Oscar-nominated acting turn in director Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of ‘A Star Is Born’, in which she played the showbiz-ingénue role previously portrayed by Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland. (‘Shallow’, one of Gaga’s rootsy power ballads from the movie musical, won an Academy Award for best original song.)

The new record — whose original April 10 release date the singer planned to celebrate with a surprise appearance at that weekend’s since-delayed Coachella festival — goes long on the type of throbbing beats and synthetic textures that Gaga was drawn to for early hits such as ‘Just Dance’, ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Bad Romance’.