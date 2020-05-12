1 of 7
According to reports, Jerry Seinfeld’s quirky web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee may have taken its last ride. Seinfeld has hosted 84 episodes of the show over 11 seasons since 2012 and when asked if there would be a 12th season, the car enthusiast and comedian said, “We haven’t planned anything with that show. I kind of feel like I did that tour.”
Image Credit: Jerry Seinfeld / Facebook
2 of 7
The premise of the show was pretty straight forward; the veteran comedian and noted car buff picks up a well-known celebrity in a vintage car and they head for a cup of coffee while doing an interview.
Image Credit: Jerry Seinfeld / Facebook
3 of 7
While it looked easy to produce, Seinfeld said it was actually more time-consuming than people thought. “I know they look very casual and easy, but they’re actually kind of a lot of work. The editing is very intense. And I feel like I may have done that exploration, at this point,” said the NYC-native funnyman.
Image Credit: Jerry Seinfeld / Facebook
4 of 7
Some of the high profile guests included Jim Carrey (pictured), Eddie Murphy, Alec Baldwin, Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Will Ferrell, Garry Shandling, Don Rickles and Steve Martin.
Image Credit: Jerry Seinfeld / Facebook
5 of 7
His first guest was fellow and co-creator of the Seinfeld TV series comedian Larry David, where they took to the streets in a 1952 Volkswagen Beetle. Other notable guests included fellow car nuts David Letterman (1995 Volvo wagon), Jay Leno (1949 Porsche 356), and Kevin Hart (1959 Porsche RSK Spyder).
Image Credit: Jerry Seinfeld / Facebook
6 of 7
However, his most high profile guest was then US president Barrack Obama (1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray).
Image Credit: Jerry Seinfeld / Facebook
7 of 7
If indeed this is the end of the popular show it looks like comedians and high profile guests will have to start using their own cars to go get coffee…
Image Credit: Jerry Seinfeld / Facebook