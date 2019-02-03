‘A Star Is Born’ actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will perform the Oscar-nominated song ‘Shallow’ at the 91st Academy Awards.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted the news on Friday, writing simply: “Cooper. Gaga. ‘Shallow’. Oscars”.
The move was widely expected, and means that four of the five nominees for Best Original Song have now been confirmed for performances during the ceremony: ‘Shallow’, ‘I’ll Fight’; ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ and ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings’.
Cooper made his directorial debut with ‘A Star Is Born’, which is based on the eponymous 1937 film, which was directed by William Wellmam.
The story revolves around a fading star who helps a woman get ahead in her career when his own career is spiralling downward.
The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will air live in the UAE on February 26 at 5am on OSN Movies HD and OSN Yahala Cinema HD. The Red Carpet coverage will start at 3.30am, also live on both channels. The primetime repeat of the ceremony only will be at 8pm, also on both channels.