Singer says she placed a lot of importance on validation from her music

US singer Katy Perry. Image Credit: AFP

Pop star Katy Perry has opened up about her insecure days after her last album ‘Witness’ (2017) performed below expectation.

The 35-year-old revealed she was left clinically depressed after the release as she realised she had placed a lot of weight on getting validation for her music.

“Coming out of ‘Witness’, which was my last album, I became very upset and clinically depressed,” she said during a recent interview.

“I became very insecure and had to go on a journey, both emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically to understand why I relied so much on validation. I had to realise that everything related to my career isn’t all of what life is, it’s just a part of who I am.”

Working through her issues helped her to create her upcoming album.

She continued: “This new record is a real snapshot of resilience, which is my favourite word, because I’ve been writing it over the past two years. I really went through that journey and a lot of beautiful songs came from it.”