There were some interesting moments at rapper Kanye West’s third listening part for upcoming album ‘Donda’.
Right at the end of the show, West brought out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian dressed in a wedding gown at the event held on August 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago. TMZ reported that the appearance was not an indication that they were back together, but it was a show of support.
The stage was a realistic looking replica of West’s childhood home in Chicago.
However, before Kardashian’s appearance, West appeared on the stoop of the replica house with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby — both of whom have been in the news for various transgressions.
Manson has been accused by multiple women — including his ex-girlfriend and actress Evan Rachel Wood — of severe sexual, physical and mental abuse. The rocker has denied the allegations.
DaBaby faced backlash and was dropped for festivals after making hateful comments during a concert.
West’s 10th album ‘Donda’ is named after his late mother, Donda West, who died suddenly in 2007 following complications after plastic surgery. The rapper has been promoting its release with listening elaborate parties attended by thousands, however he has pushed the release date a number of times.