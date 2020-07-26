Justin Bieber flies down to the American rapper’s ranch to be by his side

In another flurry of tweets, US rapper Kanye West has apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian West for taking their private lives public, acknowledging that she has been protecting him even as he battles bipolar disorder.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” wrote West on Twitter, adding: “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

However, despite the apology on Twitter, celebrity news site TMZ has reported that Kardashian West’s two attempts to join her husband at his Wyoming ranch has been thwarted by the singer. However, where his wife has been unable, singer Justin Bieber managed to head down to the ranch during the ongoing mental health crisis that has seen bizarre behaviour from West over the past week.

Taking to Twitter, West shared a photo of the two while reviewing a prototype wall.“DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” he posted.

Earlier, West launched his US presidency campaign where he stated that American hero and activist Harriet Tubman, who launched the Underground Railroad, never freed black slaves. The session ended in tears where West spoke up about wanting to abort his daughter, North.

A day later, the singer let loose a series of tweets where he accused the Kardashian family of wanting to institutionalise him and posted a picture of his four children stating they would never pose for ‘Playboy’ magazine. Several of those tweets were deleted in the aftermath.

In a rare statement, Kardashian West addressed her husband’s mental health and his bipolar diagnosis, seeking “compassion” and “empathy”, while saying it was a difficult time for the family.