K-Pop girl group Blackpink and singer Selena Gomez are heating up the summer with a new collaboration set to release this month.
The as yet untitled track will release on August 28 and is Blackpink’s second single from their upcoming album, out on October 2.
“So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!” Gomez wrote in an Instagram and Twitter post.
The award-winning group Blackpink — made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — also posted the same retro styled promotional image on their Instagram.
The new track follows the group’s chart-topping single ‘How You Like That.’ When it released, it shot to the top of the iTunes songs chart in the UAE and 59 other countries, setting a record for a K-Pop girl group, according to their agency YG Entertainment.
They earlier featured on Lady Gaga’s track ‘Sour Candy’, part of the pop superstar’s sixth studio album, ‘Chromatica’.