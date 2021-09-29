A cassette with the recording of four Danish schoolboys' interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Image Credit: AFP

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never-released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 sold for 370,000 Danish crowns ($58,300, Dh213,189) at an auction in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The tape, featuring the unreleased song ‘Radio Peace,’ was recorded on January 5, 1970 by four 16-year-old Danish boys who succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a school magazine.

Bids for the cassette tape, which was put up for sale along with photographs from the meeting by the former school boys, started at 100,000 crowns. The lot was valued between 200,000 and 300,000 crowns ($31,500-$47,000) before the auction.

Seller Karsten Hoejen takes one last picture of a cassette with the recording of Danish schoolboys' interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono during the couple's winter stay in Thy, Jutland, Denmark in 1970 at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 28, 2021. Hoejen was one of the four young men who made the interview. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES Image Credit: via REUTERS

It was not immediately known who bought the recording.

During the 33-minute recording, Lennon speaks about the couple’s peace campaign, his frustration with the Beatles’ image and the length of his hair.

The recording also features Lennon and Ono humming along to Christmas songs while dancing around a Christmas tree, Lennon playing the guitar and the couple singing “Give Peace a Chance” and “Radio Peace.” The up-tempo song, which repeats the words “this is Radio Peace,” refers to a radio station of the same name that Lennon and Ono hoped to establish in Amsterdam, the auction house said.

The couple arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969 and stayed at an isolated farm for more than a month, according to the auction house.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 17, 1971 Music legend John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono pose for photographers in Cannes where they presented their movies 'Apotheosis' and 'The Flu'. - An audio cassette of John Lennon singing and being interviewed by a group of Danish schoolboys is expected to fetch up to 40,000 euros ($46,000) at auction on September 28, 2021 in Copenhagen. (Photo by - / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

On the recording, the teenage boys ask how they can aid Lennon and Ono in their quest for world peace, to which Lennon responds: “If you can’t think of any idea yourself, imitate what we do. Just sit down and think, what can I do locally for peace?” One of the four owners of the recording, Karsten Hojen, now 68 years old, was present at Tuesday’s auction. He was glad he was able to pass on the message of peace by the famous couple to the new owner.

“The meeting with John Lennon and Yoko Ono has had a great impact on our lives because we saw them as a kind of political prophets and symbols of peace,” Hojen said in a statement.