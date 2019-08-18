Image Credit:

Reggaeton star J Balvin will perform at the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on September 5, with the show taking place at Yas Island’s new indoor venue, The Arena.

The Colombian chart-topper is best known for his hit track Mi Gente, as well as collaborations that include I Like It with Cardi B and Bad Bunny and Familiar with Liam Payne.

Balvin’s gig will follow the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ concert the previous night (September 4), also part of Showdown Week.

“This addition to the concert series emphasises our desire to create a programme that appeals to as many fans as possible and engages with the entire community,” said Saeed Al Saeed, the destination marketing director at the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.

The seven-day festival is themed around fighting and fitness and will complement the main event, UFC 242: KHABIB vs. POIRIER.