The Californian rock band will make their Abu Dhabi debut later this year

Rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline their first ever UAE concert later this year, organisers have announced.

The Californian rockers will perform on September 4 during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a seven-day series of activities taking place around the mixed martial art’s (MMA) event UFC 242.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, fronted by vocalist Anthony Kiedis, will perform at The Arena — an indoor venue being constructed in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The band formed in Los Angeles in 1983 and their greatest hits include Under the Bridge, Californication and Scar Tissue, the last of which is also the title of Kiedis’ 2004 autobiography.

According to the announcement, another mystery “world-class” concert will take place on the following night. The artists for the September 5 gig have yet to be announced.

Abu Dhabi Showdown week runs from September 1 to 7. Tickets to the concert, not yet on sale, will range between Dh250 and Dh995.