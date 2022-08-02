Irish boy band Westlife will bring their greatest and most recognisable hits to a concert at Etihad Arena in Yas Island - Abu Dhabi on September 29.
The group — made up of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan — are best known for songs from the ‘90s such as ‘You Raise Me Up’, ‘Swear It Again’ and ‘Uptown Girl’. They have sold more than 55 million records worldwide since their debut in 1998.
This will be Westlife’s first UAE concert since August 2019, when they took to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.
The group will be showcasing their 18th studio album, ‘Wild Dreams’, which was released in 2021 along with a host of well-known classics. The most recent album was recorded over an 18-month period, inspired by the challenges of the time and it is a statement that captures the mood of the moment.
The Irish superstars will also make their Saudi Arabian debut in the capital, Riyadh, on September 28.
Organisers Live Nation will be offering a shuttle bus service from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back on the day of the show, an add-on that can be selected while purchasing tickets.
Don’t miss it!
Westlife performs at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, on September 29. Tickets go on sale online on August 5.