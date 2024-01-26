Alicia Keys, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, is set to headline Saadiyat Nights on February 17 in Abu Dhabi.
The event, featuring an open-air musical series, promises a night of hits including 'Girl on Fire', 'Fallin', and 'No One'.
Saadiyat Nights, a three-month music extravaganza, has drawn global attention with its impressive lineup of concerts. Over the next few weeks, icons including Sting will take to the stage on February 3, followed by singer Magida El Roumi on February 10, and Tom Jones on March 1. And the show isn't over. Pop singer John Legend is scheduled to perform on March 2.
More acts are also expected to be announed soon.
But back to Keys. Apart from being a superb performer, this singer-songwriter's influence extends to activism and entrepreneurship.
She's a multi-talented force in the music industry, known for her achievements as a singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. Beyond her musical prowess, Keys has made a mark as a successful entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and influential figure in activism. With over 65 million records sold and 5 billion streams, she holds the title of the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium.
In addition to her iconic 2001 debut album, "Song In A Minor," Keys has continued to make waves with her eighth studio album, "Keys (Original and Unlocked)," released in 2021, and a Deluxe version in 2022. Her impact extends to the literary world with a best-selling book, "More Myself: A Journey," and a graphic novel titled "Girl On Fire," both released in recent years.
Adding to her diverse portfolio, Keys is a co-founder of She Is The Music, an initiative advocating for change and gender equality in the music industry.
Keys' creative reach extends to the stage, as she recently completed a critically acclaimed run of her original stage musical, "Hell's Kitchen," at New York’s Public Theater. The musical, which Keys diligently worked on for 13 years, is set to move to Broadway and open at the Shubert Theater on April 20, 2024.
Tickets are available starting Dh150.