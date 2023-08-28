Elton-John2
British singer Elton John spent a night in hospital in Monaco being treated for minor injuries after he slipped over at his villa in Nice, the BBC reported on August 28, citing his spokesman.

The 76-year-old, who completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco, the BBC said.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the spokesman said. “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”