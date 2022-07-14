Have you ever seen an event line-up that spotlights Khaleeji singers, Egyptian rockers, Filipino pop stars and more? Streaming platform Anghami is bringing music lovers just that from July 16 to August 27 in Dubai.
The ‘Beat The Heat’ indoor concert season, held in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) as part of Dubai Summer Surprises, will showcase the best musicians from various countries in a two-month celebration of the region’s vibrant music scene. Some of the artists who will take to the stage include Egyptian band Cairokee, veteran Filipino rocker Bamboo, Saudi singer Bader Al Shuaibi and more.
The seven-concert festival organised by Spotlight Live Events will take place at Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with each day showcasing a different music genre.
‘Beat The Heat’ will kick off with Cairokee and trap artist Afroto, who will headline Alternative Rap Night on July 16. Cairokee is known for their electric stage presence and hits such as ‘Ya El Midan’ and ‘Ehna El Shaab’. Afroto will treat audiences to a set that includes his 2021 single ‘Msh Bel 7ozoz’, which has crossed 11 million views on YouTube.
Here’s the full ‘Beat The Heat’ lineup:
July 16 – Alternative Rap Night: Cairokee and Afroto
July 23 – Khaleeji Night: Bader Al Shuaibi, Ayed and Zena Emad
July 30 – North African Night: Hatim Ammor and Nordo
August 6 – Indie Night: Ahmed Kamel and Big Sam
August 13 – Filipino Night: Bamboo and Barbie Almalbis
August 26 – Khaleeji Pop and Hip-Hop Night: Daffy
August 27 – Mainstream Alternative Night: Sharmoofers
Don’t miss it!
‘Beat The Heat’ concerts take place from July 16 to August 27. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are available online and cost Dh100.