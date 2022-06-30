Dubai-based DJ Shadow has teamed up with Bollywood singer-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh and American rapper Lil Pump to produce a track that will feature in a new web series being produced by entrepreneur Rocky Khan and filmmaker Gaurang Doshi who has made iconic Indian films such as ‘Aankhen’.
Titled ‘Casanova’, the upbeat track has been shot in a Dubai nightclub and features all three artists in the music video that will release on July 24. The song will feature as the promotional track of the new web series ‘7th Sense’.
This song will mark Yo Yo Honey Singh’s first ever international collaboration with the ‘Gucci Gang’ rapper Lil Pump and DJ Shadow.
“Our hearts are full of gratitude that we were able to orchestrate such a massive international collaboration of the artists for our web series ‘7th Sense’. We are nothing but confident that we will see something out of the box and this song is going to be the blast of the year,” Doshi said in a statement.
Rapper Lil Pump became a household name following his viral smash hit ‘Gucci Gang’ and has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Diplo and Kanye West. Yo Yo Honey Singh commands a large fan-following with Bollywood tracks such as ‘Lungi Dance’ and ‘Yaar Naa Miley’ and more.
Meanwhile, record producer DJ Shadow is a known name on the Bollywood club circuit in Dubai and will be producing all the songs in the series ‘7th Sense’. Rick Ross, Jason Derulo and Urvashi Rautela have collaborated for special tracks.
Doshi and Khan have partnered with businessman Madhu Bhandari, founder of Santoshifx, an upcoming crypto currency platform, for their upcoming web series as well as the promotional track.
Details about the release date of the series and the streaming partner have yet to be released.