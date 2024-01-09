Acclaimed classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan, who was suffering from prostrate cancer, died at the age of 55 in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Khan was admitted to a private hospital last month in Kolkata and was put on ventilator support support when his condition turned critical on Tuesday.
The singer, 55, of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, had undergone treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a later stage, he preferred to continue with his treatment in Kolkata only.
Sources close to him said that since the singer was admitted to the private hospital last month, he started responding to the treatment, and a team of doctors attending on him was happy to note the improvement in the medical condition.
The sources said that despite ailment, there was hardly any change in Khan’s routine, especially with regard to his daily practice of classical music in the hospital in Kolkata.
His musical career started when he was 11-year-old.
Khan’s fusion and film numbers have also received accolades.